Dubai: Following the success of the last Hajj season, Saudi Arabia will open, for the first time, Hajj registration for the next season in September, local media reported.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced it is preparing to open registration of domestic pilgrims for the next Hajj on the first day of the Hijri month Safar (September).
The ministry also said it has cancelled the electronic lottery for selecting pilgrims, and pilgrims can now register for the upcoming pilgrimage directly.
Additionally, the ministry revealed it is planning to introduce a new fourth segment under the name “Economic 2”, which includes housing in buildings outside Mina and to cancel the electronic lot for selecting pilgrims. The pilgrim can register at the facility directly, with 25 per cent of the seats reserved for pilgrims aged 65 and above.
The new mechanism requires payment of the prescribed fees before 30th of Jumada Al Awwal 1444 (December 24, 2022) in two installments. The installment must be paid within 72 hours of registration, and the second installment can be paid till 30th of Jumada Al Awwal 1444. Prospective pilgrims after this date will have to make entire payment within 72 hours of registration.