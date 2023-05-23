Dubai: The Mecca Municipality has announced that it has started issuing permits for spa and personal-care services for men and women, as well as for home spa services.
The move is in accordance with the requirements and conditions established by the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA), which oversees these services.
Osama Zaytoni, official spokesperson for the municipality, said that the decision is part of an effort to accommodate professionals who wish to provide these services from home.
“The spa and personal care activity falls within the professions that MOMRA has started to allow in homes under certain conditions,” Zaytoni said.
Owners of businesses providing spa and personal care services can now apply for permits that allow them to operate from residential spaces.
These permits are tied to licenses registered over the facility. “The permits are also linked to a number of other available activities such as men’s barber shops, women’s salons, and sewing shops,” Zaytoni added.
He went on to explain that the move to issue permits for home-based services is part of a wider initiative by the municipality to support the expansion of these service providers and provide increased convenience to citizens.
This allows residents to benefit from the comfort and convenience of services made available in their homes.