Cairo: Saudi justice authorities have referred a lawyer to a disciplinary inquiry for posting tweets deemed offensive to women celebrating the kingdom’s Founding Day last week, media reports said.
The lawyer, whose name was not given, has been sent to a disciplinary board for acting in a way violating ethics and code of conduct of the profession, the news portal Sabq said.
The man had defamed people celebrating a national occasion, added the paper without specifying the nature of the offence.
If found guilty of infringements, the lawyer could have his name stricken off the legal practice roster in the country.
Some media reports said that the lawyer had posted tweets critical of women who appeared clad in colourful traditional costumes marking the Founding Day that Saudi Arabia celebrated for the first time on February 22.
The Founding Day commemorates the founding of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.
Last month, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz declared February 22 every year as the kingdom’s Founding Day and an official holiday.