Dubai: Saudi Arabia has introduced a university diploma in camel breeding and care following an agreement between the Camel Club and King Khalid University (KKU).

This programme is set to advance scientific and practical knowledge in the camel sector.

Hamad Al Athba, President of Qatar Camel Club, praised the initiative, highlighting its importance for the development of camel care and breeding.

Dr. Musafir Al Wadaei, President of the Applied College in Dhahran Al Janoub, emphasised that this cooperation will enhance Saudi cultural heritage and scientific collaboration.

The programme marks the first time camel breeding and care will be offered as a formal academic discipline in Saudi Arabia, allowing students to earn a degree in this specialized field from a public university.

Camels hold significant cultural and economic importance in Saudi Arabia, where they are often referred to as “ships of the desert” due to their role in the country’s history and tradition.

The camel population in Saudi Arabia is estimated to be around 1.5 million.

Here are some key points about camels in Saudi Arabia:

CULTURAL SIGNIFICANCE: Camels have been integral to Bedouin life for centuries. They are valued for their adaptability to harsh desert conditions and their role in traditional transportation, trade and social status.

ECONOMIC IMPORTANCE: Camels are used for various purposes, including transportation, milk production and meat. Camel milk, in particular, is a staple in the diet of many people in Saudi Arabia and is believed to have various health benefits.

RACING AND COMPETITIONS: Camel racing is a popular sport in Saudi Arabia and the wider Gulf region. It is both a cultural tradition and a competitive sport, with races often held during festivals and special events. The sport has seen significant investment, including the use of robotic jockeys in place of human riders.

BREEDING AND CARE: Saudi Arabia invests in camel breeding and care to maintain and enhance camel breeds. The government and various organizations support research and programs aimed at improving camel health, breeding practices, and overall care.

TOURISM: Camel-related experiences are also a part of the tourism industry in Saudi Arabia. Visitors can engage in camel rides, learn about traditional Bedouin culture, and participate in camel festivals.