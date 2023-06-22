Dubai: For the first time, the Saudi Transport General Authority (TGA) will introduce self-driving buses to assist pilgrims during this year’s Hajj season.
The buses are part of an initiative to provide innovative and environmental friendly transportation options for the millions of worshippers visiting the holy sites.
The buses utilize artificial intelligence, cameras, and sensors to operate within designated routes. By collecting and analysing data during transit, the buses can make decisions to enhance passenger experience and ensure safety.
According to the Saudi Transport Authority, each bus has an 11-seat capacity, can operate for 6 hours per charge, and has a top speed of 30 kilometres per hour.
The move aims to streamline the movement of pilgrims and evaluate the feasibility of utilising these cutting-edge technologies in Hajj. The data and insights gathered will help set conditions for potential commercial operations in the coming years.
This year, the Hajj season witnessed a substantial influx of pilgrims. The General Directorate of Passports reported the arrival of approximately 1.342 million pilgrims through air, land, and sea ports in the Kingdom. The number of pilgrims arriving from outside the Kingdom via airports reached approximately 1.280 million, while around 57,000 and 4,600 arrived through land and sea ports respectively.
To ensure a smooth entry process for the pilgrims, the General Directorate of Passports has employed the latest technical devices and equipped their platforms at international ports with qualified personnel capable of communicating in different languages.