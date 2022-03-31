Cairo: Saudi Arabia’s Health Ministry has launched up a post-coronavirus service to handle long-term syndrome of the disease as the kingdom has seen a marked drop in COVID-19 infections and high mass vaccinations.
Dubbed the Clinic of Long-Term Coronavirus Symptoms, the service targets COVID-19 patients who have recovered a month after getting infected, but continue to suffer from some symptoms.
Such symptoms could include coughing, shortness of breath, fatigue, pains in joints and muscles, sleep problems, bad mood and lack of concentration, the ministry has explained.
An appropriate care plan is worked out to treat them at major hospitals across the kingdom. Reserving appointments at such clinics are available by dialing No. 973.
Saudi Arabia earlier this month lifted most anti-coronavirus restrictions as virus infection rates have significantly declined in the kingdom.
This included scrapping physical distancing among worshippers at mosques including the Grand Mosque in Mecca and the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina.
Saudi authorities also cancelled mandatory PCR tests as well as institutional and home quarantine for arrivals in the kingdom.
Around 99 per cent of the kingdom's targeted population categories aged 12 and above have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry.