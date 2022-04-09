Dubai: The Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security has launched an investigation into a quarrel that took place between two people in the Grand Mosque of Mecca on Thursday, local media reported.
A video of the brawl has gone viral online, showing the moment one of the pilgrims tried to punch the other while some people are trying to calm him down. No injuries were reported as a result of the ruckus.
It is not yet known why the two were fighting but legal measures were taken against those involved.
The Special Forces for Hajj and Umrah Security called upon all to respect the sanctity of the place and observe serenity and calm during the performance of Umrah and prayers at the Two Holy Mosques.
The Saudi Interior Ministry said last week that obtaining an official permit is obligatory to undertake Umrah or lesser pilgrimage at the Grand Mosque in Mecca.
Umrah will not be allowed without a permit issued via apps Eatmarna and Tawkkalna, the ministry added, according to Okaz newspaper.
A fine of SR10,000 will be imposed on arrivals without such permits, it said.
“The permit will be verified on the Tawakkalna app by checking it with the national ID, residency ID [Iqama], the passport number or the border number according to the date specified in the permit,” the ministry’s General Directorate of Public Security, said.