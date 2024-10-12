Dubai: Saudi Arabia has announced an ambitious initiative to become a leading producer of saffron, often referred ‘red gold’ due to its high value and status as one of the world's most expensive spices.

The National Centre for Research and Development of Sustainable Agriculture unveiled a comprehensive plan to cultivate saffron in the Kingdom, targeting four main regions: Riyadh, Qassim, Tabuk, and Al Baha.

This initiative is part of a broader agricultural strategy aimed at enhancing natural resources and advancing applied agricultural research.

According to the government centre, the project will explore various factors that could influence saffron production, including optimal planting times, appropriate fertilisers, and ideal plant density.

The research will also assess the impact of soil salinity, irrigation water, and hydroponic and vertical farming techniques on crop yield.

Saudi Arabia’s commitment to expanding saffron production is driven by the spice's economic potential and the country's significant consumption levels.

In 2020 alone, the Kingdom imported 125 tons of saffron, accounting for about a third of global production, with an expenditure exceeding 112 million riyals (around $30 million).

The cultivation process for saffron is labour-intensive. Saffron bulbs, which are planted seasonally, begin to flower in the fall and continue into early winter.

Each bulb, which remains productive for up to seven years, initially blooms two years after planting and can multiply into five additional bulbs.

Despite these challenges, a hectare of saffron plants yields only 4 kilograms of the spice, extracted from the threads of a small violet-coloured flower.