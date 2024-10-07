Dubai: Employers can obtain a replacement visa for domestic workers without incurring government fees if the worker departs Saudi Arabia within 90 days of arrival, according to the Musaned platform, a new integrated system designed to streamline recruitment processes.
Employers must meet five conditions to qualify for the replacement visas, according to Musaned. First, the applicant must not exceed the maximum number of visas permitted by law. Additionally, the worker must have left within the legally allowed 90-day trial period.
The platform further specifies that replacement visas must be requested within two years of the worker’s exit and can only replace an original visa, not another replacement visa. The worker’s Absher status must also confirm a final exit and travel outside the Kingdom.
Eligible positions for the replacement visa include domestic workers, household helpers, and private drivers.
Employers can apply for a replacement visa by logging into their Musaned account, selecting “Visas,” then “Replacement Visas,” and accepting the terms. They must provide required information, such as nationality and destination, and pay a fee of SR172.5 to cover operational costs.