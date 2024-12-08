Dubai: Saudi authorities have arrested 18,489 individuals for violations of residency, labour and border security laws during a weeklong nationwide campaign, the Ministry of Interior announced.

The joint operations, conducted between November 28 and December 4, were carried out by security forces in coordination with government agencies.

Those arrested included 10,824 violators of residency laws, 4,638 border security offenders, and 3,027 individuals breaching labor regulations.

Officials also apprehended 1,125 people attempting to illegally cross into Saudi Arabia, with 42 per cent identified as Yemeni nationals, 56 per cent as Ethiopians, and two percent from other nationalities. Meanwhile, 57 individuals were detained while attempting to leave the Kingdom unlawfully.

Saudi authorities intensified efforts against those aiding and abetting violators, arresting 31 individuals accused of transporting, sheltering or employing illegal residents.

The ministry reported that 25,484 expats — 22,604 men and 2,880 women — are undergoing legal proceedings.

Of these, 17,981 violators have been referred to their diplomatic missions for travel documentation, 2,427 are arranging their departures, and 9,529 have already been deported.