Dubai: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent of Ramadan on Friday evening, April 1, Shaban 29.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Supreme Court called on whoever sights the crescent by naked eye or through binoculars to report to the nearest court and register their testimony, or report to the authority in their area where they sighted the crescent.
If Shaban 29 is the last day of the Arabic month, Ramadan will fall on Saturday, April 2. If it completes 30 days, Ramadan will fall on Sunday, April 3.
Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days. Sighting a crescent moon heralds the start of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
The holy month of Ramadan is followed by Eid Al Fitr.