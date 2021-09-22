Cairo: Saudi authorities have said they issued 7,344 administrative decisions against expatriates and Saudi citizens in one month for violations of the country’s rules amid an intensified crackdown on illegals.
The moves were taken by the Saudi General Directorate of Passports during the past Islamic month of Muharam against foreign residents and Saudis for involvement in violating the kingdom’s residency, labour and border security rules, local media reported.
Penalties ranged from imprisonment, fines and deportation. The directorate warned Saudis and foreigners against transporting, employing or sheltering illegal expatriates.
Earlier this week, Saudi security authorities said they had arrested 16,466 illegal migrants in one week as part of a relentless crackdown on foreign violators of the kingdom’s security laws.
The arrests were made over the period from September 9 to 15. They included 6,470 violators of the residency system, 8,182 violators of the border security rules and 1,814 violators of the labour regulations, the Interior Ministry said.
The ministry has repeatedly warned that those who facilitate the entry of infiltrators into the kingdom or provide them with transportation, shelter or any sort of assistance face penalties of a maximum of 15 years in prison, and a fine of up to SR1 million, as well as confiscation of the transport and the accommodation means, in addition to naming to shame them.