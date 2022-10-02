Cairo: A committee addressing health violations in Saudi Arabia has imposed a fine of SR100,000 in an initial decision for a well-known health professional over “repeated spread of incorrect information” on social media, a Saudi newspaper has reported.
The professional, whose name was not disclosed, is noted for frequent appearances on social media, Sabq added.
The SR100,000 fine was imposed due to the gravity of the practitioner’s violations and their impact on public health, the report said.
According to the Saudi health profession system, health workers, except in cases specified in its executive regulations, are banned from self-publicity directly or otherwise, and from practising diagnosis and treatment methods that are not recognised in the kingdom.
The Saudi Health Ministry recently urged health workers to abide by the code of the profession and ethics, and to refrain from publishing scientifically undocumented information.