Riyadh: Their Majesties and Highnesses stressed the importance of completing the necessary programmes and projects to achieve the vision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, approved by the leaders at the Riyadh Summit in December 2015, and directed to take the necessary steps, including:
1. Integration
The development of a road map that includes the activation of the necessary procedures to achieve the vision of the leaders to achieve integration between the GCC states and lay the foundations for the framework and organization of the relations of the member states with the international community, so as to achieve more growth and prosperity, fulfil the aspirations of citizens, harmonise the economic reforms in GCC countries with GCC joint action, reinforce security and stability in the region, enhance the status of the GCC countries, boost the performance of its organs and consolidate its regional and international role.
2. Strict adherence to time schedules
In the economic area, the leaders directed for a strict adherence to the time schedules that have been adopted to complete the steps of economic integration among the GCC countries, the comprehensive application of the provisions of the economic agreement, the removal of all obstacles and difficulties facing the implementation of decisions of joint action, particularly easing obstacles to completing the requirements of a common Gulf market and the Customs Union, and the issuance of the necessary legislative regulations to achieve economic unity among the GCC States by 2025.
3. Joint defence
In the field of joint defence of the GCC countries, the appointment of the commander of the unified military command of the GCC is an important step to complete the joint defence system. Their Majesties and Highnesses gave directives to accelerate the completion of the procedures for activating the unified military leadership and carrying out its duties, and establishing the Gulf Academy for Strategic and Security Studies in order to establish the unified military command on solid strategic bases and the qualification of the Gulf military leadership to perform these tasks.
4. Security
In the area of security, the leaders emphasised the pivotal role of the GCC in maintaining security and stability in the region and combating terrorist organisations through the security integration of the GCC states and countering extremist ideology by emphasising the values of moderation, tolerance, pluralism and human rights, promoting justice values emanating from our genuine Islamic religion and authentic Arab traditions, working with the GCC partners in the international community to eradicate the phenomenon of terrorism and the drying up of its sources, and countering the actions of some militias and terrorist groups to undermine the resources and wealth of the countries of the region.
5. Unified foreign policy
The leaders stressed the utmost importance of developing a unified and effective foreign policy for the GCC, based on the Statute of the Council and working to preserve its interests and gains and avoiding regional and international conflicts. They affirmed their support for the Palestinian cause and the unity of the Palestinian ranks and their keenness to help the brothers in Yemen and all the Arab countries to achieve security, stability, and economic prosperity.
6. Strengthening strategic partnerships
The leaders called for reinforcing strategic partnerships, economic and cultural cooperation and political and security coordination between the GCC and friendly countries and other regional blocs in line with the changes in the international order and with a view to maintaining security and stability in the region. The GCC countries stressed they will continue to provide assistance to brotherly and friendly countries, through various humanitarian and development programmes funded by the GCC states across the world, based on their humanitarian duty and their Islamic and Arab values.
7. Maintaining the Council achievements
The leaders stressed the important role of the citizens in the GCC countries, the business sector, women, families and NGOs to preserve the GCC achievements, to present constructive proposals to support them and to implement the decisions and directives issued by their Majesties and Highnesses at this summit.