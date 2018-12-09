In the area of security, the leaders emphasised the pivotal role of the GCC in maintaining security and stability in the region and combating terrorist organisations through the security integration of the GCC states and countering extremist ideology by emphasising the values of moderation, tolerance, pluralism and human rights, promoting justice values emanating from our genuine Islamic religion and authentic Arab traditions, working with the GCC partners in the international community to eradicate the phenomenon of terrorism and the drying up of its sources, and countering the actions of some militias and terrorist groups to undermine the resources and wealth of the countries of the region.