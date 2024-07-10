Cairo: Prominent Saudi writer and journalist Mohammed bin Abdulatif Al Sheikh, known for his staunch stances against militancy, passed away on Tuesday after struggle against illness, his family said. He was 69.

Shifting from the business world to journalism, the late writer emerged as a well-read columnist and a relentless fighter against radicalism in his writings in Saudi media for around two decades.

He used to pen a popular column titled “Something” in the Saudi newspaper Al Jazirah for many years.

He also contributed to compiling the “King Abdul Aziz Encyclopedia in Foreign Documents” and the “Folk Culture Encyclopedia”.

Al Sheikh published “If Bin Laden not to Return”, a book containing a collection of his articles.

He also wrote on folk art and composed poetry. One of his poems was crooned by well-known Saudi singer Abdul Majuid Abdullah.

Glowing tributes

His death triggered an outpouring of tributes from several Saudi personalities. Saudi Minister of Media Salman Al Dosary said Al Sheikh’s departure came after a “ teeming media life”.

Al Jazirah chief editor Khalid Al Malek lauded the late writer, saying he left behind an “inspiring” journalistic legacy and staunchly advocated his homeland, religion and principles.

“His house was a corner for thinking, a council for intellectuals and a forum for discussion,” veteran Saudi journalist Abdul Rahman Al Rashed said in an X post.

“Many writers,who have become advocates of enlightenment in Riyadh, started by going to Abdulatif’s house in that tough and painful time. He was a rarity at the time,” he added.