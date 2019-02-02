Highlights
- Salem Hamad Malhouf Al Ketbi rides his horse “Black Ridge Indigo” belonging to M7 Stables to glory
- Rider Abdullah Ghanem Al Marri ranked second, riding his horse "Wameed" belonging to the F-3 stables
- Saif Ahmad Al Mazroui followed on his horse "Razor Pak Mikano" belonging to the MRM stables
Dubai: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, yesterday (Saturday) attended the crowning of UAE riders as winners of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, held in in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, was present.
Shaikh Mohammad congratulated King Salman Bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on the well-organised Endurance Cup.
He also attended part of the championship, which is deemed one of the world's toughest and richest tournaments.
The Rider Salem Hamad Malhouf Al Ketbi was crowned as winner of The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, riding his horse “Black Ridge Indigo” belonging to M7 Stables and recording a time of 4.25.43 hours.
The rider Abdullah Ghanem Al Marri ranked second, riding his horse "Wameed" belonging to the F-3 stables, recording a time of 4.25.43 hours, followed by Saif Ahmad Al Mazroui, on his horse "Razor Pak Mikano" belonging to the MRM stables, recording a time of 4.25.44 hours.
200 riders
The Endurance Cup has witnessed the participation of more than 200 riders from 12 countries including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, France, Italy, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman, Spain, Sudan, UAE and Uruguay.
Meanwhile, Shaikh Mohammad, accompanied by Shaikh Hamdan, visited “Mada'in Saleh” (Cities of Saleh), Which is one of the most important tourist attractions in Saudi Arabia thanks to its valuable heritage value and a great historical status, in Al Ula.
Shaikh Mohammad was briefed about the most important landmarks and components of the historical city, which was reopened to the public in 2012
Shaikh Mohammad also visited Al Hejaz railway, which was established in 1900 under the reign of the Ottoman Sultan Abdul Hamid II, and it was linking Damascus to Amman, to Tabuk to Mada'in Saleh to Al Ula and Medina.
The UAE Prime Minister also visited the Elephant Rock, which is an elephant-like rock located 20 kilometers from Al Ula and is 50 meters above the ground.
Shaikh Mohammad expressed his appreciation for the ambitious future vision and the continuous development efforts being witnessed by Saudi Arabia under the leadership and guidance of King Salman and the follow-up of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman. He also praised the Kingdom's vision aiming to encourage tourism and the national heritage.