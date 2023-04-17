Dubai: The Royal Commission for Mecca City and Holy Sites has announced that the Mecca Buses service has set a new record by transporting more than 50 million people since its launch in mid-February 2022.
This achievement comes after the number of passengers reached 25 million in December 2022, surpassing estimates by 71 per cent.
The Commission’s CEO, Eng. Saleh Bin Ibrahim Al Rasheed, credited the success to the technology used in the Mecca Buses service.
He also highlighted the role played by the articulated buses, which have a capacity of 125 passengers, and the regular buses, which can accommodate up to 85 passengers.
The service operates through 12 lanes and 438 stops, making it easier for visitors and residents of Mecca to move around the city. The Commission expects the number of users to double in the upcoming period, given the high demand for the service and the efforts made to meet the needs of passengers.