Cairo: Saudi police said they had arrested a Kuwaiti man for having fired at a compatriot.

“The attacker was apprehended, disciplinary procedures taken against him and referred to public prosecution,” police in the Saudi Eastern Province said, adding that the accused had a gun in his possession.

The victim’s health condition is “stable”, police said in a brief statement that did not elaborate on his injuries.

The Kuwaiti Interior Ministry, meanwhile, said security authorities in Saudi Arabia had arrested the suspected assailant and the victim is one of the ministry’s employees.

“Investigations continue to unravel circumstances of the incident,” the Kuwaiti ministry said, confirming that the victim is in stable condition and receiving the “necessary” medical care.

There was no word on the motive for the attack.

Kuwaiti media reported that the victim arrested the suspected shooter years ago in an unspecified case and that the latter was put on trial and imprisoned. That incident was probably the motive for the shooting attack, which reportedly occurred at a petrol station in eastern Saudi Arabia.

In recent years, Kuwait has seen several attacks on policemen.

Last September, a group of armed men attacked a police station in Kuwait and injured a cop.

The incident happened as soon as a visitor came to the police station to file a complaint, Kuwaiti media reported at the time.

A year earlier, a Kuwaiti motorist, who appeared to be behaving abnormally, abducted a policeman when he attempted to stop him.

In September, 2021, a Kuwaiti man was arrested after he had stabbed two policemen with a knife as they were trying to restrain him from attacking his parents in the town of Jaber Al Ahmad, west of Kuwait City.