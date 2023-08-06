Dubai: Even as some Saudi cities grapple with soaring temperatures, the city of Abha in the Asir region, located in the southwest of Saudi Arabia, is witnessing a winter-like weather that matches its natural beauty.
The Asir region experienced hail showers on Saturday, blanketing the renowned “Souda” mountains in white. Social media users circulated videos and images of heavy rains and hailstorms in the region. Photographer Saeed Al Mashhour captured the stunning weather, delighting local visitors and tourists from across the Kingdom and Gulf countries.
Meanwhile, residents of Tanomah province in the Asir region were taken by surprise when strong winds wreaked havoc, uprooting various objects.
A widely shared video on social media captured the moment when inflatable playground for children were sent flying due to the gusts, as onlookers fled the scene in panic.
Abdul Aziz Al Hussaini, a climate researcher, explained the phenomenon as downward winds resulting from thunderstorms affecting Tanomah and its nearby areas.
“These thunderclouds led to strong surface winds, causing the turmoil visible in the video. Such occurrences can happen when thunderclouds are potent or are accompanied by intense thunderstorms, which are typical during the formation of massive clouds or thunderclouds at this time of the year,” he said.