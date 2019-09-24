Remains of the missiles which Saudi government says were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

The leaders of France, Germany and Britain on Monday agreed that Iran carried out this month’s attack on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure and called on Tehran to choose dialogue over further “provocation.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed the conclusion of the United States on the blasts at the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities.

“It is clear for us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other explanation,” they said in a joint statement released by France after meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

But the three countries — which remain party to a nuclear deal with Iran from which President Donald Trump withdrew the United States — said the solution was diplomacy.

“We call on Iran to commit to such a dialogue and to avoid any new provocation and escalation,” they said.