Saudi Arabia is expected to be indirectly affected by tropical depression in Sea of Oman

According to the centre’s forecast, Saudi Arabia is expected to be indirectly affected by the tropical situation in the Sea of Oman caused by Shaheen and eventually a tropical depression will cause thunderstorms in some regions of the Kingdom. Picture for illustrative purposes. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Tropical Cyclone Shaheen is expected to cause moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms across Saudi Arabia from Monday to Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), said.

According to the centre’s forecast, Saudi Arabia is expected to be indirectly affected by the tropical situation in the Sea of Oman caused by Shaheen and eventually a tropical depression will cause thunderstorms in some regions of the Kingdom.

The thunderstorms will often be accompanied by cold showers and dusty winds that can reach speeds of more than 55km/h, the NCM warned.

The Kingdom’s weather will be affected by a depression that will cause medium to heavy rain and torrential downpours, accompanied by thunderstorms, starting from Monday until Friday in the regions of Riyadh, Mecca, Eastern Province, Asir, and Najran, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to NCM forecasts, the impact be be felt from Monday and Tuesday in the southern parts of the Eastern Province, including Al Batha border crossing, Salwa, and Haradh with medium to heavy rain. The effects will extend on Tuesday and Wednesday to parts of the Riyadh region, including Hotat Bani Tamim, Laila Al Aflaj and then Wadi Al Dawasir and Al Salil.

This will also lead to moderate rains on Wednesday in the eastern parts of the Asir region including Bishah, Tathleeth and parts of the Najran region such as Najran, Habouna, Badr Al Janoub, and Sharurah and the eastern highlands of Mecca, including Al Khurmah, Raniyyah, Turba, Dhalam and Al Mawiyyah.

Forecasts also indicate there are chances of thunderstorms, which may lead to torrential rains from Monday to Friday in Abha, Khamis Mushait, Dhahran Al Janoub, Al Harajah, Sarat Ubaidah, Mahayil, Al Majaridah, Rijal Almaa, Bariq, Tanomah, Al Namas, and Balqarn in the southern Asir region; Feefa, Al Ardah, Al-Dayer, Haroub, Al Khuba, and Al Haqou in the Jazan region.

Its impact extends with moderate to heavy rains in Jazan, Baysh, Abu Arish, Al Tawal , Samtah, and Al Fursan in the Jazan region and Al Baha, Baljurashi, Al Mandaq, Al Hujrah, Qilwah, Al Mikhwah, and Al Aqeeq in the Al Baha region and Taif, Maysan, Adham, and Al Adriyat in the Mecca region.