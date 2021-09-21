Cairo: Saudi civil aviation authorities have updated rules for verifying vaccination of expatriates against COVID-19 before they board flights bound for the kingdom.
The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) issued a circular for airlines operating in the country, stating that two methods are approved for verifying those foreign residents have got inoculation against the coronavirus before they are allowed aboard flights to the kingdom, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
Approved methods, according to GACA, are showing vaccination status on the Saudi health ‘Tawakkalna’ app or presenting a report verifying vaccination in the kingdom via the Quddum platform, it added.
GACA warned that unspecified procedures will be taken against violators of the rules and that they will be held responsible for consequences of infringements.
Foreigners account for about 10.5 million people of Saudi Arabia’s overall population of 34.8 million.
Last month, Saudi authorities allowed direct arrival of expatriates from several countries with which the kingdom had earlier suspended flights due to COVID-19 concerns.
More than 41 million doses have been administered in the kingdom since mass vaccinations kicked off last December, according to the latest figures from the Saudi Health Ministry.