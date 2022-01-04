Cairo: Saudi Arabia has ruled out reimposing stricter measures against COVID-19 as the country is witnessing an increase in the infection rates amid an epidemiological global surge.
Earlier this week, the kingdom exceeded the 1,000-infection mark for the first time in six months.
Health Ministry spokesman Dr Mohammed Al Abdel Ali has said that “return to square one is most unlikely”, citing herd immunity after the kingdom has pursued vigorous mass vaccinations against the new coronavirus since December 2020.
“Are we now as we were in March and April 2020? Haven’t we gone a long distance? Haven’t we made gains?” he told Rotana Khailijia TV. “There return to square one is very unlikely. We have made big gains. But do we want infections to multiply?” he asked, urging people to get fully vaccinated.
“There are pregnant women and elderly people who are lax [about getting vaccinated] because of fear and spread of fallacies. We are also concerned about those who have not been fully vaccinated,” added the official.
Saudi Arabia Monday confirmed 1,746 new virus cases and two more related deaths. This has raised the tally to 559,852 COVID-19 cases and 8,881 fatalities in the kingdom.
Last week, Saudi Arabia reimposed wearing face masks and social distancing in outdoor and indoor places as well as in various events.