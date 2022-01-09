Cairo: In-person classes will resume in primary schools and kindergartens across Saudi Arabia after nearly two years of suspension due to the COVID-19, authorities said on Sunday.
The kingdom's ministries of education and health said that the decision is due to success of earlier return of intermediate and secondary school students to class attendance and "the kingdom's efforts to reach high herd immunity".
Remote learning via different government platforms will continue for students, who cannot go to school on health grounds, the Saudi news agency SPA reported.
The new academic year started in Saudi Arabia in late August with a revival of in-person classes for intermediate and secondary school students after a halt of
more than a year prompted by the COVID-19 outbreak. Activities that involve personal contacts were excluded as a preventive measure.
Kindergarten and primary pupils have since continued to study remotely through government platforms.
The Education Ministry has made vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for accessing all public and private schools, universities and technical training institutions.
The kingdom launched mass vaccination against the virus in mid-December 2020.
In early 2020, Saudi Arabia had suspended in-person classes and switched to distance-learning as part of stringent measures to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.