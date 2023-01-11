Dubai: King Salman bin Abdul Aziz of Saudi Arabia has issued a royal decree that will grant children of Saudi women married to non-Saudis the right to apply for citizenship when they turn 18 years.
The decree amends article No.8 of the Saudi citizenship law. The amendment stipulates: “On the orders of the Prime Minister upon a suggestion by the Minister of Interior” the law shall be replaced “upon a decision by the Minister of Interior”.
Saudi citizenship is passed on automatically to children through Saudi father. Children of Saudi mothers and expatriate fathers can apply for the citizenship if they meet certain conditions, they should be born and live permanently in the kingdom. They can apply for citizenship once they turn 18 years and they should be able to speak Arabic and are of good conduct.