The leaders and heads of delegations of the Arab countries and the People's Republic of China concluded on Friday the works of Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, which was chaired, on behalf of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz, by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.
The Saudi Crown Prince announced the conclusion of the summit, saying: “We assure the whole world that the Arabs will race for progress and renaissance once again. We will prove that every day. I announce the conclusion of the summit, thank you,” according to the Saudi Press Agency.