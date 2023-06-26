Dubai: The annual Hajj pilgrimage, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world, officially began on Monday as 2 million Muslim pilgrims embarked on their spiritual journey.

After circling the Kaaba, Islam’s holiest site, and converging on a vast tent camp in the nearby desert, the pilgrims engage in a day and night of prayer. This year’s Hajj marks a significant milestone as it returns to full capacity for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago.

Hajj is considered one of the five pillars of Islam, obligating all physically and financially capable Muslims to undertake the five-day pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime. It is a deeply moving experience for pilgrims, offering absolution of sins, a closer connection to God, and a sense of unity among the world’s 1.8 billion Muslims.

People walk during the annual haj pilgrimage, in the Mina area, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 26, 2023. Image Credit: REUTERS

Many devotees spend years saving money and waiting for the opportunity to embark on this sacred journey.

The pilgrimage began with the pilgrims entering a state of spiritual purity known as “ihram.” Men donned simple white terrycloth garments, while women abstained from wearing makeup and covered their hair. The pilgrims performed the Tawaf, circling the black, cube-shaped Kaaba seven times, and walked between two hills within Mecca’s Grand Mosque, the largest mosque in the world.

The rituals of Hajj predominantly commemorate the accounts of Ibrahim (Abraham), his son Ismail (Ishmael), and Ismail’s mother Hajar (Hagar) as mentioned in the Holy Quran. For instance, the walk between the hills symbolises Hajar’s search for water in the desert for Ismail. In Islamic tradition, Ibrahim was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Ismail but was ultimately spared at the last moment. Muslims believe that Ibrahim and Ismail later built the Kaaba, the focal point of Muslim daily prayers worldwide.

On Sunday afternoon, hundreds of thousands of pilgrims commenced the ritual of Tawaf Al Qudum (Tawaf of Arrival) before moving into Mina, marking the beginning of the annual Hajj pilgrimage on Monday, known as the Day of Tarwiyah.

A general view of the Mina area during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 26, 2023. Image Credit: REUTERS

Having performed the ritual circuit around the Kaaba in the preceding days, the pilgrims made their way by foot or bus to Mina, where they will reside in one of the largest tent cities in the world. They will engage in prayers throughout the day and night before proceeding to Mount Arafat on Tuesday, where the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH) is believed to have delivered his final sermon.

At Muzdalifa, the pilgrims will gather pebbles to be used symbolically in the stoning of pillars representing the devil back in Mina. The final three days of the Hajj coincide with the joyous Eid Al Adha holiday, during which Muslims globally sacrifice livestock and distribute the meat to the less fortunate.

A general view shows busses parked at the outskirts of the holy city of Mecca, ready to transport people ahead of the annual haj, Saudi Arabia, June 25, 2023. Image Credit: VIA REUTERS

The Saudi authorities, along with Hajj missions from various countries, have meticulously prepared for a seamless and comfortable Hajj experience. Meanwhile, pilgrims have made final preparations before embarking on their journey to the tent city of Mina.

The streets of Mecca are now teeming with tents housing thousands of pilgrims from diverse nationalities. The bustling markets and restaurants that were once empty during the pandemic period have now regained their vibrancy. Pilgrims fill the streets surrounding the Grand Mosque, offering prayers on colourful carpets in front of hotels and shops.

Adorned in seamless white Ihram clothing, many pilgrims carry umbrellas to shield themselves from the scorching sun, while others devote themselves to prayer on the white marble floors exuding the fragrance of musk.

Fire trucks, distinguishable by their yellow colour, are strategically positioned throughout the Grand Mosque, while policemen maintain checkpoints and patrol on foot, carrying white umbrellas for protection from the sun. Security personnel provide relief to pilgrims by spraying water and offering respite on the squares adjacent to the gates of the Grand Mosque. Inside, paramedics are stationed at various locations, and volunteers diligently push wheelchairs to assist the elderly and sick who require aid.

Security members keep watch at a train station that is operating only during the haj in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, June 25, 2023. Image Credit: REUTERS

Amid the sacred atmosphere, workers in green attire distribute cold water bottles, while others carry cylinders on their backs, spraying refreshing mist. Many pilgrims proudly display the names and flags of their countries on their attire, and participants from Asia and Africa wear distinctively coloured abayas, contributing to the diverse tapestry of Hajj.

This year’s Hajj is expected to witness more than double the number of pilgrims compared to last year. Over 1.62 million pilgrims from outside the Kingdom have already arrived, while the precise figure of domestic pilgrims is yet to be announced.