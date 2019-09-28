Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has now made available tourist visas for citizens from up to 49 countries.
For the first time, tourists can now apply for a visa through Saudi embassies and consulates across the world.
Here’s a guide to getting there, what to expect, and important points to keep in mind.
(Saudi Arabia’s national currency is the Saudi riyal. Each riyal is equal to 100 halala.)
Who can apply for the Saudi visa?
Citizens from the following 49 countries will be eligible to apply for e-visas and visas on arrival:
USA
Canada
Kazakhstan
Singapore
Brunei
New Zealand
South Korea
Japan
Spain
Belgium
Malaysia
Austria
Cyprus
UK
Croatia
Estonia
Andorra
Denmark
Germany
Bulgaria
France
Hungary
Czech Republic
Holland
Italy
Finland
Ireland
Lithuania
Greece
Liechtenstein
Monaco
Iceland
Malta
Poland
Latvia
Norway
Russia
Luxembourg
Romania
Slovenia
Montenegro
Slovakia
Switzerland
Portugal
Sweden
Australia
San Marino
Ukraine
China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan
How can you apply for the visa?
Go to visitsaudi.com to apply for an e-visa; alternatively, contact your nearest Saudi embassy or consulate.
What documents do you need?
For E-Visa and Visa on Arrival
- Passport, with a validity for more than 6 months at the time of entering Saudi Arabia
- Address of accommodation
- Hard copy of the visa, although a soft copy is advised
For Consulate-approved visa
- Passport, with a validity for more than 6 months at the time of entering Saudi Arabia
- Proof of accommodation
- Return ticket
- Proof of employment
- Bank statement
- Supporting information includes: ID, home address, travel itinerary
Processing time
E-visa: Time taken to issue an e-visa is 5-30 minutes in most cases.
At a Consulate: 1-2 business days in most cases.
How long is the visa valid for?
The visa is valid for one year with multiple entries, during which you can stay for up to three months per entry.
A single entry visa allows you to stay for one month in Saudi Arabia.
What happens if you overstay?
Overstay fees is SAR 100 for each day of overstay.
How much do you need to pay?
The cost of applying for an e-visa or a visa on arrival is 440 riyals (around $117) plus VAT.
Getting there
There are 13 international airports and 15 domestic airports in the Kingdom. The international airports are:
1. King Khalid International Airport (RUH) – Riyadh
2. King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) – Jeddah
3. King Fahd International Airport (DMM) – Dammam
4. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) – Madinah
5. Taif International Airport (TIF) – Taif
6. Abha International Airport (AHB) – Abha
7. Hail International Airport (HAS) – Ha’il
8. King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz InternationalAirport (GIZ) – Gazan
9. Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz International Airport (ELQ) – Qassim
10. Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (TUU) – Tabuk
11. Prince Abdulmohsin Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (YNB) –Yanbu
12. Al-Jouf International Airport (AJF) – Jouf
13. Al-Ahsa International Airport (HOF) – Al Ahsa
Important numbers
Police: 999
Saudi Ambulance: 997
Civil Defense: 998
For traffic accidents: 993
Highway Patrol: 996
Border Guard: 994
Tourism Call Center: 19988
Tourism International Call Center: 00966112614750
Najm Company: 920000560
Passports: 992
Saudi Public Security: 989
General enquiries: 905
Emergency medical consultation: 937
Municipalities: 940
Ministry of Transport emergency: 938