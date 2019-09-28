Here's what you need to know when you apply for a visa

Saudi Arabia has announced the introduction of tourist visas for various nationalities. Image Credit: Shutterstock

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has now made available tourist visas for citizens from up to 49 countries.

For the first time, tourists can now apply for a visa through Saudi embassies and consulates across the world.

Here’s a guide to getting there, what to expect, and important points to keep in mind.

(Saudi Arabia’s national currency is the Saudi riyal. Each riyal is equal to 100 halala.)

Who can apply for the Saudi visa?

Citizens from the following 49 countries will be eligible to apply for e-visas and visas on arrival:

USA

Canada

Kazakhstan

Singapore

Brunei

New Zealand

South Korea

Japan

Spain

Belgium

Malaysia

Austria

Cyprus

UK

Croatia

Estonia

Andorra

Denmark

Germany

Bulgaria

France

Hungary

Czech Republic

Holland

Italy

Finland

Ireland

Lithuania

Greece

Liechtenstein

Monaco

Iceland

Malta

Poland

Latvia

Norway

Russia

Luxembourg

Romania

Slovenia

Montenegro

Slovakia

Switzerland

Portugal

Sweden

Australia

San Marino

Ukraine

China, including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan

How can you apply for the visa?

Go to visitsaudi.com to apply for an e-visa; alternatively, contact your nearest Saudi embassy or consulate.

What documents do you need?

For E-Visa and Visa on Arrival

Passport, with a validity for more than 6 months at the time of entering Saudi Arabia

Address of accommodation

Hard copy of the visa, although a soft copy is advised

For Consulate-approved visa

Passport, with a validity for more than 6 months at the time of entering Saudi Arabia

Proof of accommodation

Return ticket

Proof of employment

Bank statement

Supporting information includes: ID, home address, travel itinerary

Processing time

E-visa: Time taken to issue an e-visa is 5-30 minutes in most cases.

At a Consulate: 1-2 business days in most cases.

How long is the visa valid for?

The visa is valid for one year with multiple entries, during which you can stay for up to three months per entry.

A single entry visa allows you to stay for one month in Saudi Arabia.

What happens if you overstay?

Overstay fees is SAR 100 for each day of overstay.

How much do you need to pay?

The cost of applying for an e-visa or a visa on arrival is 440 riyals (around $117) plus VAT.

Getting there

There are 13 international airports and 15 domestic airports in the Kingdom. The international airports are:

1. King Khalid International Airport (RUH) – Riyadh

2. King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) – Jeddah

3. King Fahd International Airport (DMM) – Dammam

4. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport (MED) – Madinah

5. Taif International Airport (TIF) – Taif

6. Abha International Airport (AHB) – Abha

7. Hail International Airport (HAS) – Ha’il

8. King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz InternationalAirport (GIZ) – Gazan

9. Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz International Airport (ELQ) – Qassim

10. Prince Sultan Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (TUU) – Tabuk

11. Prince Abdulmohsin Bin Abdulaziz International Airport (YNB) –Yanbu

12. Al-Jouf International Airport (AJF) – Jouf

13. Al-Ahsa International Airport (HOF) – Al Ahsa

Important numbers

Police: 999

Saudi Ambulance: 997

Civil Defense: 998

For traffic accidents: 993

Highway Patrol: 996

Border Guard: 994

Tourism Call Center: 19988

Tourism International Call Center: 00966112614750

Najm Company: 920000560

Passports: 992

Saudi Public Security: 989

General enquiries: 905

Emergency medical consultation: 937

Municipalities: 940