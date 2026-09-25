Qatar rejects Netanyahu’s UN accusations as bid to divert attention

Qatar urges Israel to change policies, not blame others for global backlash
Qatar has rejected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s accusations against Doha during his address to the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said the allegation that Qatar was conducting a campaign to influence public opinion against Israel was an attempt to divert attention from Israel’s actions in the occupied Palestinian territories.
In a post on X, Al-Ansari said Qatar “categorically” rejected Netanyahu’s accusation.
Al Ansari described the continuing rhetoric against Qatar as an attempt to shift attention away from what he called the “atrocities” committed by the Israeli government in the occupied Palestinian territories and their humanitarian consequences.
He also rejected claims that changes in global public opinion, particularly among young people, were the result of alleged influence campaigns.
He said a generation witnessing events “in real time and before the entire world” was forming its own views based on what was happening on the ground.
Al Ansari said Israeli leaders seeking to change how the country is viewed globally should change their policies, respect international law and take responsibility for their actions.
He said attempts to blame Qatar or others for changing global public opinion were no longer persuasive.
Netanyahu made the accusations during his UNGA address, alleging that foreign countries had spent billions spreading what he called “lies” about Israel.
He named Qatar and Turkey, accusing Doha of seeking to influence young people against Israel, the US and the West.
Netanyahu also criticised Qatar for hosting Hamas leaders and accused Turkey of spreading what he described as anti-Semitic claims. He also made allegations against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.