Cairo: Qatar Saturday marked its National Day with celebrations, including a walk by Emir Tamim bin Hamad along the Doha Corniche greeting people.
The anniversary marks founding the state of Qatar at the hands of Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed in 1878.
“On the National Day of our country, I congratulate our people and everyone residing among us,” the Emir said on Twitter. “You are the support and wealth of the nation,” he added.
Celebrations of the occasion included a parade by Joint Special Forces, the army and an air show on the Corniche.
Qatar designated December 18 as a public holiday celebrating the National Day in line with a decree that Emir Tamim issued in 2007.
The slogan of this year’s anniversary is “Meadows of Ancestors is a Matter of Trust”. The slogan is inspired by a poem composed by Sheikh Jassim.
This year’s celebrations also featured art exhibitions, theatrical performances, equestrian contests and camel riding.
The royal court announced that Sunday will be an official holiday in the country as the National Day falls on Saturday which is a usual weekend.