A picture of the Doha skyline Image Credit: Agencies

Dubai: Qatar on Wednesday announced the detection of 830 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infections in the country to 17, 972.

The country’s death toll stands at 12 as no new fatalities have been reported today, according to the Ministry of Public Health.

Health authorities have conducted more than 100,000 COVID-19 tests so far.

The majority of the newly detected cases are related to expatriate labourers, while the other cases are linked to those who had been in contact with the previously diagnosed cases.