The biodiverse region located in Dhofar has long been a favourite place for experts in this field. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Muscat: Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said has issued a Royal Decree establishing the Khor Kharfout Archaeological Reserve in Salalah.

The decree brings to light this important biodiverse region located in Dhofar which has long been a favourite place for experts in this field.

The reserve’s beach overlooking the Arabian Sea, is characterised by a beautiful bay, which is an exceptional habitat for attracting migratory birds. This is also an important destination for hiking and recreation enthusiasts, as well as for dolphin and whale watchers.

The results of studies and field surveys showed the presence of 20 types of mammals, 193 types of birds, 20 types of reptiles, 183 types of plants, in addition to hundreds of types of invertebrates.

The Khor Kharfout Archaeological Reserve is famous for being home to the finest grazing trees and also boasts of water sources. It is believed that the Khor was used as an ancient port for the export of frankincense. There are also a number of evidence and monuments that may tell the historical and cultural role of this area that has not yet been studied.

In another key development, Oman’s Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salim Al Mahrouqi has confirmed that Dhofar region is all set for a cable car project that will give tourists a unique way to enjoy the country’s beauty. The minister said that the project will be set up in the picturesque locale of Darbat in Dhofar.