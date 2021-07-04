MUSCAT: Oman’s Ministry of Social Development (MOSD) recently organised a campaign to help families engaged in business on new ways to promote and market their products, Oman News Agency (ONA) said. “You are creative, you are productive” campaign held in Barka helped families display, promote and market their products in an innovative way.
MOSD has been engaged in a range of activities and exercises intended to improve the situation of social security of families through material support, awareness and workshops, in coordination with the Empowerment Team in the Ministry.
Maria Al Kharousi, a certified trainer in economic empowerment at the ministry, said that this campaign helped bring to the fore 250 women who were engaged in a range of activities spread across different fields. From design, cosmetics, manufacturing incense, perfumes, natural soap, women’s tailoring and tailoring projects, to catering and banqueting, the varied projects found newer avenues of marketing and expansion.
Maria said that the projects were adopted to improve the income of the families engaged in them, while the Empowerment team with the MOSD conducted research on the ways to support families that had the capability to run the business but lacked support. Workshops were held by MOSD for rural Omani women that threw light on farming, soil treatment, fertilizers, besides training the women on methods of making, preserving and canning pickles.