Dubai: An Omani citizen has been electrocuted to death and another seriously injured in the Wilayat of Saham, North Al Batinah Governorate, during an alleged attempt to steal electric cables from a utility pole.
The Royal Oman Police (ROP) in the governorate released a statement saying, “North Al Batinah Governorate Police Command arrested two citizens on charges of sabotage and theft of electric cables from a pole in the Wilayat of Saham, which caused the death of the third and seriously injured one of them as a result of electric shock. Legal procedures are being completed against them.”
The incident brings to fore the escalating issue of cable theft in Oman, which has been a growing concern.
In recent years, Oman has been grappling with a surge in the theft of electric cables.
Earlier last month, the ROP arrested two expats on charges of vandalism and theft of electric cables from several houses under construction in North Al Batinah Governorate.
The stolen cables are often sold as scrap metal.
The financial impact of these thefts is substantial, with costs related to replacing stolen cables and repairing damaged infrastructure. Moreover, local communities often face an added burden in the form of service disruptions, impacting daily life and economic activities.
The Royal Oman Police and other relevant authorities have been stepping up efforts to curtail this alarming trend. Initiatives such as heightened surveillance, public awareness campaigns, and stricter enforcement of laws concerning theft and vandalism are being employed to combat the problem.