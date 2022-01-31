Dubai: An employee in Oman has landed in jail for failing to provide services in a satisfactory manner to a consumer.
According to media reports, the man has been given a four-month jail sentence by a court for providing services in an unsatisfactory manner to a costumer from the Wilayat of Sohar, North Al Batinah Governorate.
“The Court of First Instance in Sohar recently ruled to convict an accused of a misdemeanor of failing to provide a service properly and sentenced him to four months in prison,” the Consumer Protection Authority (CPA), said in a statement.
A consumer filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Consumer Protection in Sohar against an institution. He said he had agreed with the institution to carry out decoration, paint and stone installation works for his house, and after about two months of installation, he was surprised by stones falling from the inner wall of the house, causing some damage to the furniture in the house.
The consumer communicated with the owner of the institution, but no action was taken, which prompted him to submit his complaint to the Directorate, which referred the case to the Public Prosecution.
Investigations proved that the provider was found to have committed the misdemeanor of non-compliance with providing proper service and the court issued a sentence of four months imprisonment.