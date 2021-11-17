The Royal Opera House in Muscat decked up for the occassion. Image Credit:

Muscat: Oman is set to celebrate its 51st National Day tomorrow, which is a commemorative day to celebrate the birthday of the late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

The added attraction for residents and citizens to rejoice in the celebration this year are fewer COVID-19 cases and the successful vaccination campaign that has seen over 80 per cent of the population getting their shots.

Fireworks

There will be fireworks in the capital starting at 8pm tomorrow and in Dhofar the fireworks display will be on Friday, November 19. Residents of the capital can watch the 30-minute display of fireworks either from Amerat or from Seeb. The holidays on account of the National Day have already been declared for November 28 and 29, which gives a four-day weekend for Oman.

The malls and commercial outlets in the country have been decked up in the national colours of green, red and white with many organisations and corporates giving special treats and offers for the special day. However, a circular has been issued to schools prohibiting any events or gatherings on this occasion.

Military parade

Royal Oman Police said vehicles will not be allowed to be parked from 8am till 8pm on the road-side from the Al Baraka Palace Roundabout to the Military Parade Field at Al Mustafa camp. A military parade will be held at Al Mustafa Camp field tomorrow.

Participating in the parade will units from the Royal Army of Oman, the Royal Air Force of Oman, the Royal Navy of Oman, the Royal Guard of Oman, the Sultan’s Special Force, the Royal Oman Police, the Royal Court Affairs, the Royal Cavalry and the Royal Guard Cavalry of Oman. Joint Military Musical Ensemble will participate in the ceremony as well.

Commemorative stamp