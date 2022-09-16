Dubai: Expats living in Oman will no longer need to get their passports stamped with the visa, local media reported.
According to new amendments announced by the Royal Oman Police (ROP), only resident card (ID card) will be enough for all visa purposes.
“Stamping of the visa on the passport of an expat is no longer required in cases of renewal,” a police official was quoted as saying. For visa purposes, residents can now use ID cards.
According to latest statistics, the total population of Oman has risen by 200,926 to 4,728,372 in June 2022 as compared to 4,527,446 at the end of 2021. Of the total population, 1,894,657 were expatriates and 2,833,715 Omanis.
The capital Muscat is home to the largest number of expatriate workers (632,666), followed by North Batinah (221,723) and Dhofar (182,548).