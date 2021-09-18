People are now eagerly awaiting the announcement by the Supreme Committee on the resumption of Friday prayers and local sports activities. Due to COVID-19 restrictions these activities have been stopped for a while now. Image Credit: Supplied

Muscat: Oman’s COVID-19 cases have been declining steadily. Numbers released by the Ministry of Health on September 16 show five cases of COVID-19 admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours across Oman. The total number of patients in ICU currently is 27, and the number of COVID-19 cases admitted in various health institutions across Oman have come down to 55.

People are now eagerly awaiting the announcement by the Supreme Committee on the resumption of Friday prayers and local sports activities. Due to COVID-19 restrictions these activities have been stopped for a while now.

Shaddad Musalmy, noted journalist and columnist in Oman, said congregating for Friday prayers needs to be given a bigger consideration, now that precautionary measures are a given for everyone and most people in Oman have been fully vaccinated.

“Two doses of vaccine can be set as a condition to attend Friday prayers. I think the time is right to open now. I don’t think there will be a problem managing social distancing even if it means praying from outside mosques. Just like many other countries have opened mosques up for Friday prayers, it is time for Oman to do the same.”

Roy Lasantha, President of Sri Lankan Social Club in Oman, said with COVID-19 very much under control in Oman, resumption of activities including Friday prayers and local sports events should come through very soon. “We, as a club, organise a lot of tournaments which have been stopped for the past many months. We hope to start as soon as government allows it.”