Dubai: Oman has announced new entry restrictions, making two-dose vaccination mandatory for expats aged 18 and above to enter Oman from all ports.
According to a statement issued by the Supreme Committee on Sunday, entry to Oman will be allowed to those who present a negative PCR test that should be conducted “within a period not exceeding 72 hours prior to arrival.”
The committee also decided to lift the decision to suspend entry of passengers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique.
The committee has also announced that vaccination is a mandatory condition for entry into public institutions and private facilities, while adhering to the preventive measures.
The new measures follow a noticeable spike in daily COVID-19 cases. In the last 10 days, Oman registered 262 new infections, the highest in many months, including one death, while the Ministry of Health have also registered 17 Omicron cases.
It’s been months since Oman eased restrictions, but with cases rising and concerns over Omicron, authorities have urged the public to stay cautious and follow strict precautionary measures.