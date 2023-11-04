Dubai: Kuwaiti actress Manal Al Mesfer, popularly known as ‘Jawaher’, breathed her last on Wednesday, at the age of 45, after a prolonged fight with stomach cancer.
Her passing came after a four-year-long treatment, primarily undertaken in London.
The news of her demise was mourned by many, including Kuwaiti journalist Mai Al Eidan, who took to Facebook to express her grief over the loss of the talented actress.
Al Eidan shared that after her extensive treatment in London, Jawaher returned to Kuwait and spent about a month in local hospitals before her death was announced.
The struggle of Jawaher was publicly known, especially when in last September, her family revealed through Snapchat about the deterioration of her health condition. The brief post indicated a halt in treatment, noting that the Kuwaiti artist was "at the mercy of God."