Cairo: Kuwaiti prosecutors have charged 50 citizens of unlawfully obtaining benefits provided for the differently abled in the country, a Kuwaiti news portal has reported.
The defendants have been charged with illegally obtaining salaries and other benefits allocated for the disabled people although they are healthy, Al Majilis said.
Public prosecution has requested imprisonment for the defendants during a trial hearing, the report said.
No specific date has been set for delivering the verdict in the case.
There was no word on how the fraud has been uncovered.
In recent years, Kuwait has stepped up a crackdown on suspected corruption.
Last September, nearly 100 civil servants at a Kuwaiti government agency reportedly handed back their salaries to the state coffers after they were charged with faking signatures on reporting to work.
The employees, whose workplace was not disclosed, were referred to a criminal trial on charges of forging the work signatures, Al Qabas reported at the time.
One person used to sign on behalf of the rest, the report said.
It was not clear how long the defendants had been paid without doing work.