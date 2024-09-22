Cairo: Kuwaiti traffic police have jotted down 54,844 infringements in one week amid stepped-up efforts to curb road crashes in the country of 4.9 million people.

Figures released by the General Department of Traffic showed that over the period of September 7-13, some 68 juveniles were also referred to prosecution for driving without licences. During the same period, 111 vehicles were impounded while 1,480 accidents were recorded.

Kuwaiti authorities recently tightened measures for issuing driving licences and deporting expatriate offenders.

Last week, a senior traffic official warned that abusing the car horn for purposes other than to head off an imminent danger or an accident is an offence punishable by a fine of KD25 ($82).

The offender can also be sent to the court where a jailing term can be handed down, Lt. Col Abdullah Bu Hassan, the assistant chief of awareness at the General Department of Traffic said.

For its part, the Kuwaiti Ministry of Education has modified schedules of the school day beginning and end during the academic year that kicked off last week in the country to help ease traffic congestion.

The ministry’s plan provides a 15-minute break among different education stages.

Accordingly, attendance in kindergartens and primary schools starts at 7.15am and ends at 12.05 in kindergartens and 1.15pm in primary schools. Meanwhile, attendance in middle schools starts at 7.30am and ends at 1.40pm while it begins at 7.45am and ends at 1.55pm in high schools.

“This decision came in line with the government plan to alleviate traffic snarl-ups,” the ministry said.