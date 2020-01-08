Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Dubai: The Kuwaiti government denies the news of the American withdrawal from Camp Arifjan, sent through state news agency twitter account.

According to the goverment spokesman the account was hacked.

"(KUNA) denies the validity of what has been circulated about its publication of a statement by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense on the withdrawal of US forces from Kuwait" Kuna twitter account published.

Adding "our social media account (Twitter) has been compromised."

Earlier a post on KUNA reported that Kuwait defence minister has announced that his country recieved an official letter from commander of camp Arifjan in Kuwait declaring imminent withdrawal of all US forces in 3 days according.

Spain on the other hand have announced on Wednesday the pull out of its troops from Iraq to Kuwait.

"Those who were in riskier positions have left for Kuwait," Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said on Wednesday "There is only a reduced number left there."