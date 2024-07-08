Dubai: Kuwait has been ranked as the most expensive GCC country in terms of property prices relative to income levels, according to Numbeo, a leading global database on cost of living.

The ranking comes despite the city ranking as the second cheapest in the GCC for overall cost of living in the first half of 2024, just after Muscat, with a global ranking of 118th and a score of 43.3 points.

The Numbeo Cost of Living Index, which surveys consumer goods prices such as groceries, restaurants, transport, and utilities in 139 countries, places Kuwait fifth in the GCC for rents, trailing behind Dubai, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh. Additionally, Kuwait ranks fourth in the region for restaurant prices, following Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Doha.

Additionally, Kuwait ranks fifth in the GCC in the purchasing power, following Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh and Jeddah.

The purchasing power index measures the relative purchasing power of the average net salary against that of New York City, using New York as a benchmark.

In the Quality of Living Index, Kuwait City finds itself at the bottom of the Gulf region list and 113th globally with a score of 134.9 points.