Cairo: Municipal authorities in Kuwait have embarked on a campaign against illegally placed billboards displaying greetings on the advent of the Eid Al Fitr festival, a local newspaper has reported, citing sources.
“Unsightly boards on roads displaying greetings have illogically increased. This is an uncivilised advertising way that the municipality is trying to expose and daily remove,” the sources, described as well-informed, added.
The boards, the sources said, block streets and eclipse guidance signs in a manner disappointing many road users.
“The municipality has received several complaints about such unofficial greetings boards,” the sources said.
Municipal fines against illegal and unsightly advertisements start at KD100 per advert, according to the sources.
Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, began in Kuwait on Monday.