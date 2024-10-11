Captain Mohammed Abdul Rasoul, an Air Force pilot, died after his F-18 crashed Wednesday during a training mission in the north of the country, a spokesman for the Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said.

Kuwait’s Emir Meshal Al Ahmad mourned the pilot’s death in a cable of condolences to his family.

The pilot was buried Thursday in the Sulaibikhat Cemetery after a solemn military funeral that was attended by senior Kuwaiti officials. They included the First Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence and Interior Fahad Yousef Al Sabah, chief of the army staff Army Lt. Gen. Bandar Salem Al Muzain, senior military commanders as well as a large crowd of citizens and expatriates. Abdul Rasoul’s coffin was draped in the Kuwaiti flag.

In a tribute to the late pilot, Minister Fahad praised him as an “example of dedication and loyalty” in performing his military duty. He added that Abdul Rasoul’s death marked a loss for the army.

“He was one of our best men and one of the heroes who did not hesitate to sacrifice his most precious possession for the sake of this nation’s advancement and protection of its security. In such difficult moments, we stand united with the family of the martyr.”