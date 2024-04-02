Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Health has recently issued a decree allowing specialist doctors and senior medical professionals from the government medical sector to work in private clinics or facilities during non-official working hours.
However, this permission is subject to specific conditions and regulations set by the Ministry.
Under the Ministry’s directive, eligible doctors must not hold leadership or supervisory positions that conflict with simultaneous employment in both the government and private medical sectors outside official working hours.
Restricted positions include those of excellent grade, undersecretary of the ministry, assistant undersecretary, directors of departments, health districts, hospitals, specialized medical centers, and other related supervisory roles in the private medical sector.