Cairo: Kuwaiti prosecutors have ordered the remand of 14 citizens and stateless Bidoon in connection to investigations into illegal gatherings, a Kuwaiti newspaper has reported.
Public prosecution has decided to keep in custody the 14 people for one day pending interrogations with them on charges of participation in unlicensed gatherings and to keep remanding four others earlier held in the same case, Al Qabas added.
The paper, citing an unnamed close source, said that public prosecution is waiting for the arrest or surrender of three others in the same case.
“The Interior Ministry had demanded the accused to break up their gathering, but they continued assembling, prompting the ministry to refer them to public prosecution for violating law,” the source added without giving further details.
Online reports claimed that the gathering was in solidarity with the Bidoon and three of the remanded men in connection to the case are runners in Kuwait’s parliamentary election due on September 29.
There has been no comment from authorities.
The Bidoon are estimated at around 85,000 people in Kuwait and have been at the centre of a decades-old identity problem.