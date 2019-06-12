The heatwave is expected to continue well into the summer season

Increasing respiratory disorders in the UAE are growing more common in hotter months because the body’s internal thermostat finds it difficult to regulate the drastic change in temperatures. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News

Dubai: A man died in Kuwait yesterday as the country reels from a heatwave. The man, who died because of a heatstroke, was found with his tools next to his body.

According to Al Rai daily, the police and ambulance raced when reports came in of the ill man, but he was dead by the time they reached him. The forensic reports pointed to overexposure to the sun.

Expected temperature for Kuwait in the coming week. Image Credit: Screengrab

Kuwait on Saturday recorded the highest temperatures in the world; reaching 52.2 degrees Celsius in the shadows and 63 degrees Celsius under direct sunlight, according to Al Qabas newspaper. In Saudi Arabia, the mercury rose to 55 degrees Celsius in Al Majmaah at noon.

The heatwave is expected to continue well into the summer season, which officially kicks off on June 21. Arabia Weather website stated that the heatwave has also struck Qatar, Bahrain and the UAE, with the heat being accompanied by a high humidity rate.

Meteorologists in Kuwait have predicted a volatile summer this year, noting that temperatures could reach 68 degrees under the sun next month.