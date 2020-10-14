Oman
Oman’s Ministry of Health reported 563 new coronavirus cases, 8 deaths and 351 fresh recoveries on Wednesday. The total cases in the country have now touched 107,776, including 93,908 recoveries and 1061 deaths.
Kuwait
Kuwait today recorded 532 new infections, 4 deaths and 728 new recoveries, the Ministry of Health said. This brings total cases to 113,269, while death toll has risen to 676 and total recoveries to 105,236, leaving 7,357 active cases still receiving treatment.
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia has announced 501 new cases of COVID-19, 21 deaths and 481 new recoveries, the ministry of Health said. This brings total infections in the Kingdom to 340,590, including 5,108 fatalities to and 326,820 recoveries, leaving 8,662 active cases, out of which 830 that are critical.
Bahrain
Bahrain’s total COVID-19 infections have jumped to 76,272 after the country recorded 324 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced.
The ministry also announced the death of seven people, taking the Kingdom’s death tally to 287. There are 477 new recoveries, raising total recoveries to 72,164.
Qatar
Qatar’s Public Health has confirmed the detection of 198 new COVID-19 cases, bringing total confirmed infections to 128,383. No new fatalities have been reported during the 24 hours, keeping death tally at 2020. Total recoveries are now stood at 125,584 as 211 infected patients have made full recovery.